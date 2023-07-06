SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya has decided to draft a proposal opposing the uniform civil code (UCC).

This was informed by the deputy chief executive member (CEM) of KHADC – PN Syiem on Wednesday (July 05).

He said that that an explanatory note, incorporating points of stakeholders to oppose the uniform civil code (UCC) will be drafted.

Moreover, a joint meeting of the three autonomous district councils in Meghalaya will be held to discuss the matter.

The explanatory note will be submitted to the national law commission before July 14, which will highlight the areas for opposition to the uniform civil code.

Notably, the KHADC in Meghalaya, on June 24, had passed a resolution to oppose implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC) by the central government.

“Bringing the UCC is not sound historically, constitutionally and will come in conflict with the customary rights of the people. I appeal to the state government to have the same mind as we do not want any dilution of our traditional rights,” Syiem said.