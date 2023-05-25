Shillong: In response to a request made by the Taxi Drivers’ Association, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) initiated inspections of trading licenses held by non-local taxi drivers operating within Shillong City in Meghalaya.

The inspections commenced at 11 am today, starting from the Mawprem Taxi Stand and covering various locations including Motphran, MUDA Parking Lot, Luckier Road, Laitumkhrah, Dhankheti, Malki, Barik, Polo, Golflink, Nongmensong, Nongthymmai, Rynjah, Madanrting, Happy Valley, Mawlong Hat, Khlieh Iewduh, and Jhalupara Taxi Stand.

The demand for these inspections arose after two local taxi drivers fell victim to an assault by unidentified miscreants on the evening of May 18. Following the incident, the East Khasi Hills Taxi Drivers’ Association urged the KHADC to take action and scrutinize the trading licenses of non-local taxi drivers within the city.

The inspections aim to ensure compliance with the trading license regulations and address any potential concerns or discrepancies among non-local taxi drivers.

The East Khasi Hills Local Taxi Welfare Association (EKHLTWA) in Meghalaya earlier announced that it will boycott non-local cab drivers in Shillong City.

The decision comes hours after the police arrested the five individuals involved in the Khyndailad assault case.

Addressing a gathering at Khyndailad, EKHLTWA president Wandonbok Jyrwa said, “We have just come from the SP’s office and he clarified that the miscreants involved in the case have been arrested. We are happy that the officials have met our demands.”

The general secretary of the association, Lahkmen Rymbai as per a report raised a query in front of the crowd and asked if they were in favour of allowing non-local cabbies to continue plying in the city. The crowd replied in the negative.

“The miscreants who have assaulted our brothers should be the ones paying for their medical expenses,” Rymbai said.

The EKHLTWA has been demanding that the government take action against non-local cab drivers who have been operating in the city “illegally”.

The association has also been protesting against the “high fares” allegedly charged by non-local cab drivers.