Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya.

St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor in Music and Software Developer.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in the Department of Music

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading

system is followed) in Music from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an

accredited foreign university. A relaxation of 5% shall be provided for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Differently Abled ((a) Blindness and Low vision (b) Locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy (c) Other Backward Classes (OBC) (Non-creamy layer)).

ii) Candidates must have cleared UGC – National Eligibility Test (NET) or similar test recognized

by the UGC like SLET or must have been awarded a Ph. D degree in accordance with the

University Grants Commission (minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M. Phil/ Ph.

D degree) regulations or must have been awarded a Grade 6 (Music Theory) or Grade 8

(Instrumental) from any International Music Board.

Name of post : Software Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc (CS) / B.Sc (IT) / BCA Or M.Sc (CS) / M.Sc. (IT) / MCA with experience in handling software / live projects in PHP, Javascript, JQUERY, MySQL.

Desirable : Candidates with industry experience of minimum 3 years’ for Bachelor’s degree and 2 years for Master’s degree will be preferred. Working with Windows and Linux operating systems is a must. Candidates with aptitude to work with a team of academicians’ will be a bonus point

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor in Music, candidates can send their applications in plain paper along with CV, one passport size photo, self-attested copies of mark sheets, certificates, publications and other documents to The Principal, St Anthony’s College, Shillong. Last date of receipt of application is 18.08.2023 at 4:00 p.m.

For the post of Software Developer, candidates can apply via the Google Form Link https://forms.gle/oLhv6476XAJWerEp9 on or before 12th August 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2