Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in SSA Ri Bhoi Meghalaya.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Ri Bhoi Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Block Data Entry Operator and Accountant cum Support Staff.

Name of post : Block Data Entry Operator at Bhoirymbong Block

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month

Qualification : XII pass with atleast 6 months course in Diploma Computer Application or its equivalent

Name of post : Accountant cum Support Staff Jirang Block

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 12000/- per month

Qualification : BCom with knowledge in Tally 9

Age Limit : The age limit of the new appointees should as per the Government of Meghalaya.

Selection Procedure : Selected candidate will be intimidated through telephone after the screening selection done by the undersigned office.No TA/DA will be paid for attending the Interview.

How to apply : Candidates may send their application in standard form along with Xerox copy of documents to the Office of District Mission Co-ordinator, District unit of SSA-SEMAM,

Ri Bhoi District, Nongpoh on or before the 15th November 2023 during office hours.

Applicant can also sent their application through the undersigned email rbd10_ssasmam@yahoo.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here