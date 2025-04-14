Meghalaya Jobs Shillong Science Centre Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant positions or jobs in Shillong Science Centre Meghalaya in 2025.

Shillong Science Centre Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Apprentices under the PULSE Program, Science on Wheels, and STEM Labs at the Shillong Science Centre, Shillong and Digital Planetarium, Tura in 2025. Shillong Science Centre was set-up in Shillong by the National Council for Science Museums (NCSM), Kolkata in collaboration with the State Government. The Centre was handed-over to the State Government in February, 2006. The day-to-day management of the Centre is being looked after by the Governing Council of the Centre, which has also been registered as an autonomous society of the State Government. The Centre is characterised by two channels of communication, i.e., exhibits and activities. While the exhibits, both indoor and outdoor, are mostly interactive, the demonstrations and training programmes are also fully participatory. These activities help children and adults alike to learn the basics of science through fun and enjoyment. Lately, an Innovation Hub and a Space Education Centre has also been set-up in the Centre on June, 2019 to demonstrate the effectiveness of the application of technologies, innovative ideas and astronomy.

Name of posts :

Educational Apprentice

Accounts Apprentice

IEC (Information, Education & Communication) Apprentice

No. of posts :

Educational Apprentice : 6

Accounts Apprentice : 1

IEC (Information, Education & Communication) Apprentice : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational Apprentice : Minimum B.Sc. in Physics, Chemistry or also Mathematics from a recognized university

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Accounts Apprentice : Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (B.Com.) from a recognized university.

IEC (Information, Education & Communication) Apprentice : Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Mass

Media and Mass Communication, from a recognized university/institution

Stipend : Rs. 7000/- per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit: Maximum of 26 years but not less than 18 years altogether.

Selection Procedure : Selection will be based on qualification, merit, experience, and also skills. The interview may also be conducted.

Also Read : Apoorva Makhija’s new nail art which she feels look like ‘Northern Lights’

How to apply :

Interested candidates must apply online altogether through the website at www.shillongsciencecentre.org under recruitment.

Forms also available at at https://forms.gle/DRmyKsYMsx463rBM6

Deadline for Submission: 28th April 2025 (Applications received after this date will not be considered).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here