Meghalaya Jobs : SeSTA Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SeSTA) Meghalaya.

Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SeSTA) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Integrator (Operations).

Name of post : Integrator (Operations)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : A professional degree/Post graduate degree having minimum four years of relevant experience and 50 % marks (45% for SC/ST and OBC) in last qualifying exam. Women candidates are encouraged to apply. Candidates without relevant experience will not be

considered.

Age Limit: The age limit for applying is 35 years.

Salary/Pay: Rs 40,000 – Rs 50,000 per month as per years of relevant experience

How to apply : Candidates can send their CV along with a Cover letter at recruitment@sesta.org.

Last Date of Submitting application is 9th July, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here