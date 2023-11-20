Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in SCSTE Meghalaya.

State Council of Science, Technology & Environment (SCSTE) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Specialist, Senior Manager and Assistant Manager.

Name of post : Research Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master degree in Development Studies or Project Management or other relevant field from a reputed institution with excellent research and writing skills

Experience : Minimum 8 years of extensive research and analysis experience

Name of post : Senior Manager / Manager (Executive Associate)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelors or Masters degree in Business Administration, Communications or other related field having relevant experience

Experience : Minimum 5-8 years of experience in a similar executive supporting role or as an executive secretary

Name of post : Assistant Manager- Knowledge Management

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate in Information Science, Development Studies, Mass Communication, Public Policy or related disciplines

Experience : Minimum 3 years of experience in knowledge information management or a related role

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by post to the Office of Member Secretary, State Council of Science, Technology & Environment (SCSTE), Meghalaya, Meghalaya State Housing Cooperative Society Limited, Nongrim Hills, Behind Bethany Hospital, Shillong-793003

Candidates may also send their applications along with relevant documents by email to stcouncil-megh@meghalaya.gov.in

Last date for submission of applications is 8th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here