Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in North East Network Meghalaya.

North East Network Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree. Preference will be given to candidates having PG degrees in Environmental Science, Gender Studies, Sociology or Social Work

Skills :

i) Knowledge and experience of working in the region of Meghalaya with a deep understanding of social change, gender, environmental and livelihood issues

ii) Proficiency in MS Office

iii) Good communication, analytical and documentation skills in both English and Khasi languages

Experience : 1-2 years of relevant work experience. Preference will be given to candidates having work experience in an organization focusing on women’s rights, natural resource management, alternative livelihood or community development

How to apply : Candidates may send their updated CV, last drawn salary slip and a covering letter by email to meghalaya@northeastnetwork.org

Please ensure that the subject line of the email states “Application to the post of Project Associate”

Last date for submission of applications is 26th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here