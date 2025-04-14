Meghalaya Jobs NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Project Intern for the project titled “Control of fish robot with external disturbance an experimental study” under Technology Innovation and Development Foundation, IIT Guwahati (Project No.: TIH/TD/0232) in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT Meghalaya in 2025.

Name of post : Research Project Intern

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility: Present second or third year B.Tech/B.E. or present M.E./M.Tech students in branches related to Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering.

Desirable Qualification & Experience: Preference will be given to candidates with also working experience relevant to the project possessing knowledge in system dynamics and control.

Age limit: Must not be over 24 years altogether as on April 30th, 2025 (relaxation as per the norms/orders of Government of India).

Consolidated monthly stipend : Rs. 5,000/- (five thousand only)

How to apply :

Candidate possessing the requisite qualification and experience should apply in the prescribed application form, appending the self-attested scanned copies of the documents of age proof/certificates/degrees/mark-sheets and other testimonials. All the documents should be merged in a single PDF file and send to [email protected] on or before April 30th, 2025.

The applications received after the mentioned date will not be considered further.

The subject of the email should contain “Research Project Intern in project (TIH/TD/0232)”.

The short-listed candidates for interview (offline) will be intimated only through email. No TA/DA will be provided for attending the interview.

Mere possession of minimum qualification does not guarantee invitation to the interview. Candidates will be shortlisted based on merit and also need of the project.

Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to appear in the interview and no other communication in this regard will altogether be entertained.

The authority reserves the right of accepting/rejecting any or also all applications. It can happen without assigning any reason thereof.

The position is purely temporary.

For any types of query the candidates may communicate altogether directly to the PI via email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here