Meghalaya Jobs : NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the SERB-DST funded sponsored research project entitled “Coating of Hafnium on Copper to Use as Nuclear Reactor Control Rod”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Tech. / M.E in Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Manufacturing / Production / Material Science Engineering along with valid GATE score.

Desirable Qualification & Experience: Candidates must have worked in surface modification using advanced machining processes for material deposition purpose and should have good knowledge of simulating software and soft computing techniques.

Consolidated monthly compensation/Fellowship: Rs. 31,000 (Rupees Thirty-one Thousand) only p.m.

Age limit: Must not be over 28 years as on July 31st, 2023 (relaxation as per the norms / orders of Government of India).

How to apply : Candidates can send PDF copy of the duly filled up application form to Dr. Maneswar Rahang by e-mail to maneswar_rahang@nitm.ac.in.

The subject of the email should be “Application for JRF in the Department of ME”.

Last date for application submission is 31.07.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here