Meghalaya Jobs : NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Summer Internship for the project entitled “Transport of a dimer in an inhomogeneous ratchet with spatially varying friction coefficient” under SERB, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Name of post : Summer Internship Position

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. (Completed first year in Physics)

Consolidated monthly compensation / Fellowship : Rs. 5000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their self-attested scanned copies of the certificates (age proof/certificates/degrees/mark-sheets), the application form to wlreenbohn@nitm.ac.in as a single PDF file on or before 18th May 2023.

The subject of the email should contain “Application for the post of SUMMER INTERNSHIP in EEQ Project (EEQ/2021/000434)”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here