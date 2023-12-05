Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Development of On-chip MEMS Pressure Sensor based Tensiometer for Agriculture.” The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is one among the thirty-one NITs in India established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India. It is in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. The institute began to offer courses in 2010 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Fellowship : INR 37000/- p.m., and accommodation will be as per institute norms.

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates with an M.Tech / M.E. in VLSI, microelectronics, or related disciplines with experience in EDA tools.

Or

M.Sc. with valid GATE/NET qualification

Or

GATE-qualified candidates with a B.Tech. / B.E. in Electronics and Communication Engineering or related disciplines.

Knowledge of EDA tools is preferable

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NIT Meghalaya, Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah – 793003, Shillong, Meghalaya

Last date for submission of applications is 13/12/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here