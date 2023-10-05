Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a project entitled “Development of On-chip MEMS Pressure Sensor based Tensiometer for Agriculture.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi gifts a newest and cutest family member to his mom Sonia

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates with an M.Tech / M.E. in VLSI, microelectronics, or related disciplines with experience in EDA tools.

Or

M.Sc. with valid GATE/NET qualification

Or

GATE-qualified candidates with a B.Tech. / B.E. in Electronics and Communication Engineering or related disciplines.

Knowledge of EDA tools is preferable.

Fellowship : Fellowship will be @ INR 37000/- p.m., and accommodation will be as per institute norms.

Also Read : Netizen lauds Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along for his good natured way of handling jokes about himself

How to apply : Candidates must send a soft PDF copy of the duly filled-up application form, age proof certificate, 10th, 12th, and highest qualification-degree certificates, and mark sheets ( in a merged format single PDF) via email to Dr. Prabir Kumar Saha (prabir.saha@nitm.ac.in) cc to Dr. Pradeep Kumar Rathore (pradeeprathore@nitm.ac.in) and Dr. Shubhankar Majumdar (shub@nitm.ac.in).

The email’s subject should be “Application for JRF Position (SMDP C2SD Project) in the Department of ECE”.

Last date for submission of applications is 31st October, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here