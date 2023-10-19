Meghalaya Jobs NESAC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC).

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Authorized Medical Officer (AMO) cum Resident Medical Consultant (General) on contract basis.

Name of post : Authorized Medical Officer (AMO) cum Resident Medical Consultant (General)

on contract basis

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MBBS or an equivalent degree recognized by the National Medical Commission (NMC) or Medical Council of India (MCI) with completed compulsory rotating internship and a valid State Medical Council or Medical Council of India registration

Experience: Minimum 03 yrs (Retired Medical Officers also can apply)

Remuneration: Rs. 40,000/- per month (consolidated)

How to apply : Candidates may submit their application in a sealed cover along with their resume, a passport size photograph, self-attested copies of testimonials in proof of age, Qualification, experience, etc. addressed to Administrative Officer, North Eastern Space Applications Centre, Govt. Of India, Dept. of Space, Umiam – 793103.

The Sealed Cover should be superscribed “Application for the post of AMO cum RMC at NESAC Advertisement No. NESAC/ADMN/03(Vol.XIII)/2023 Dated 16.10.2023.”

Last Date to receive the applications by Hand/Post is 31.10.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here