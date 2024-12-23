Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-medical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Scientist I (Non-Medical) under the ICMR project entitled “Routine Invasive Vs Ischemia Driven Strategy in Patients With ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction Presenting Between 12-72 Hours of Symptom Onset (LATECOMER TRIAL).” NEIGRIHMS is a Super-specialty Teaching and Referral Institute with State-of-the-Art-Technology. Registered as an Autonomous Institute under Meghalaya Societies Act 1983. It is a Post Graduate Tertiary Care Medical Institute under the Union Ministry of Health & Family. It is the only medical institute of the country to be declared ‘Centre of Excellence’ on January 3, 2007, by Parliament. Presently it offers several professional courses at Graduate, Postgraduate & Post Doctoral levels that are affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), a Central University. The Institute has a Medical College and also a Nursing College running undergraduate courses recognised by Medical Council of India and Indian Nursing Council.

Name of post : Project Scientist I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

First Class Post Graduate Degree including integrated PG Degrees

OR

Second Class Post Graduate Degree with PhD

Desirable :

Good communication skills in Khasi, Hindi in addition to English language Working experience in the field of cardiology

Emoluments : Rs. 56000/- plus admissible HRA

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 30th December, 2024 at 11:00 AM in the Department of Cardiology (Room No. 127, OPD Block), NEIGRIHMS, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong-793018.

Registration will start from 10: 00 AM – 11: 00 AM.

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the walk in interview along with an application in standard format and CV in plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications and also relevant experience.

They must also bring along all relevant documents related to their qualifications and experience in original.

The candidates not producing the original certificates at the time of interview will not be considered for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here