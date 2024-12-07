Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Radiographer for the Project Titled “Hands on Training on Virtual Autopsy” funded by DHR/ICMR, New Delhi as per contractual basis at the Virtual Autopsy Center, Department of Forensic Medicine. The duration of the project is for 1 (one) Year (Purely Contractual & may be

extended based on the performance). NEIGRIHMS is a Super-specialty Teaching and Referral Institute with State-of-the-Art-Technology. Registered as an Autonomous Institute under Meghalaya Societies Act 1983, NEIGRIHMS is also a Post Graduate Tertiary Care Medical Institute under the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. It is the First in North East which came into being under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in 1987. Presently it offers several professional courses at Graduate, Postgraduate & Post Doctoral levels that are affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), a Central University. The Institute has a Medical College and also a Nursing College running undergraduate courses recognised by Medical Council of India and Indian Nursing Council.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Radiographer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

B.Sc. (Hons) (3 Years course) In Radiography from a recognized institution / University

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

B.Sc. Medical technology (X-ray) from a recognized Institution / University

Ability to use computers with at least one-year experience in handling C.T. Scan.

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Also Read : Meet AI mom influencer Kavya Mehra who is winning hearts of Indian mothers

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13th December, 2024 at 10:00 am

The venue is in Department of Forensic Medicine, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, Meghalaya

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with resumes, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here