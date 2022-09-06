Applications are invited for various medical positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 50 vacant positions of Senior Resident Doctors.

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctor

No. of posts : 50

Department wise vacancies :

Anaesthesiology : 8

Anatomy : 1

Biochemistry : 2

Cardiology : 1

CTVS : 3

Forensic Medicine : 1

General Medicine : 6

General Surgery : 3

Microbiology : 1

Neurology : 3

Neurosurgery : 1

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 4

Ophthalmology : 1

Orthopaedics : 1

Paediatrics : 6

Pathology : 1

Pharmacology : 1

Radiotherapy : 1

Surgical Oncology : 2

Urology : 3

Also read: Assam Career : Apply for Research Associate vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Essential Qualification :

i. Postgraduate degree or diploma in respective subject recognized by MCI after obtaining a medical qualification included in the Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the part – II of the 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act).

ii. Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship/housemanship in a recognized hospital.

iii. Candidate must be registered with the State Medical Council/ Medical Council of India.

Desirable: Candidates having experience in the respective discipline/ subject will be preferred.

Scale of Pay: Level 11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of Rs.67700/- per month plus NPA and other allowances as admissible under the Central Govt. Rules in identical posts.

Age limit : 45 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 26th, 27th, 28th & 29th September 2022 in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong-793018. They are requested to present themselves for registration at 09:30 a.m to 10:45 a.m.

How to apply : Candidates will have to fill in their particulars in the prescribed application format and enclosed the following relevant documents duly attested:-

i. Certificate of Date of Birth (10th certificate)

ii. Certificate of SC/ST/Latest OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate from the competent authority if applicable.

iii. MBBS passed Certificate

iv. MBBS Marksheets

v. MBBS Attempt certificate

vi. MBBS Internship Completion Certificate

vii. MD/MS/DNB/Diploma passed certificate

viii. Medical Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/MS/DNB/Diploma

ix. NOC from the present employer (if employed)

x. Experience Certificate (if applicable)

xi. Residence Certificate issued by competent authority or Aadhar card or voter ID and Passport

xii. Character Certificate

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Research Associate vacancy in Assam Agricultural University