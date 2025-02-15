Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultant for Center of Excellence for Climate Change in reference to Tribal and Hilly area NCDC, MoHFW GOI. The institution came into being in 1987. NEIGRIHMS is a postgraduate medical institution like AIIMS, New Delhi and PGIMER, Chandigarh. It was the first postgraduate medical institution in the North Eastern region, and the third in the Country which came into being under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. It got registration as a Society on the 12th of January, 1987 by the Registrar of Societies, Meghalaya, Shillong as: “North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences”. Destined to be the Pride of the North Eastern Region, NEIGRIHMS, the Island of Excellence bears the mission of an apex coordination centre to guide the health care policy of the Central Government, to potentially coordinate with international health organizations like WHO, UNICEF, World Bank and so on, in the activities of health sector with a Vision of developing an apex seat of learning cum health care delivery and capacity building as also to develop a self-sustainable resource centre of Health and Medical Sciences through the trinity of training, services and research.

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential: Medical Graduate (MBBS/Dental/PhD) with Master degree in MPH / Community Medicine / Public Health.

Desirable: Good Communication and Scientific writing skills with 1-2 years of working experience at State / National Level.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th February 2025 .

The venue is in the Department of Community Medicine, New Medical College Building (Director Block side) 4th Floor, Mawdiangdiang, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong

Registration of Candidates is from 9 AM to 10:30 AM. The interview is at 10:40 AM on the 27th February 2025.

How to apply :

Applicants must submit their updated CV (one page) on the day of walk-in interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here