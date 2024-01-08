Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Clinical Trial Coordinator on contract basis for the project titled “Clinical trial network for hospital-based trial in Diabetology.” The vision of the institute is altogether to be a premier tertiary referral health care destination for the entire north-eastern region with state-of-the-art technology, medical education, training and advanced research facility in specialty and super-specialty services and become the nation’s and the region’s pride. The mission is to provide high quality super-speciality patient care services, impart post graduate and under graduate, basic and advanced medical technology and nursing education, provide high quality super-speciality patient care services, impart post graduate and under graduate, basic and advanced medical technology and nursing education, undertake medical and basic community health research, advice / guide / facilitate the north eastern states in framing health policies etc., develop human resources in all fields related to health

Name of post : Clinical Trial Coordinator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduates in basic science/ pharmacy

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Age Limit : 40 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th January 2024 in the Lecture Hall 3 of the Administrative Block, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, Meghalaya.

Reporting time for the interview in between 9:00 to 10:00 AM

How to apply :

Candidates are to attend the interview along with CV, two recent passport-size photographs, original and attested copies of educational qualifications, experience certificates and other relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







