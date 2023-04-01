Meghalaya Jobs : NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “An observational analytical prospective study on the host factors with persistent arthritis in chikungunya patients and molecular epidemiology of CHIKV in north east” under funding of ICMR, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Post Graduate Degree in Basic Science With NET Qualification/Post Graduate degree in Professional course with NET qualification / MSc in Life Science, Preferably MSc In Microbiology or laboratory Sciences.

ii) Minimum of Two Years of Research & Laboratory Experience related to blood sample collection and clinical microbiology.

Salary : Rs. 36,580/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates may email their detailed CV to the email ID: drsharat88@yahoo.com (please mention the name of the post applied in the Subject) latest by 15/04/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

