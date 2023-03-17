Meghalaya Jobs : NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Nurse under the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) funded project titled “To establish a ready network of Clinical trial units across the National Cancer Grid to promote multi-centric collaborative research in the field of drug and device development”.

Name of post : Research Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc Nursing

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Age : 28 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th March 2023 from 9 AM onwards in Department of Pathology, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://neigrihms.gov.in/ (Google Form Link as given in the detailed advertisement) by March 26, 2023 (11:59 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

