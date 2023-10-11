Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Staff Nurse and Data Entry Operator under ICMR extramural project entitled “A feasibility study on introduction of Maathru Samman Pant to increase client satisfaction in labor room.”

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Minimum Second class in nursing or equivalent CGPA three-year General Nursing &

Midwife (GNM) course or equivalent and registered nurse with any State Nursing Council

Desirable: Basic knowledge of computers and previous experience in labour room, maternal health,

field study. Fluency in Local language and English

Emoluments : Rs. 31500/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Intermediate or 12th pass from recognized board.

Desirable: Advance knowledge of computers and data entry and previous experience in field study.

Fluency in local language and English

Emoluments : Rs. 17000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 25 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on the 19th October 2023 in the Department of Community Medicine, New Medical College Building (Director Block side) 4th Floor, Mawdiangdiang, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong.

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring the copies of certificates in original and a self-attested copy of each at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here