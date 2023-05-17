Meghalaya Jobs : NEIAH Shillong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong.

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow under Oushadhi Gunavatta evum Uttapadan Samvardhan Yojana (AOGUSY).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree Qualification in Ayurveda / Unani/ Siddha / Homeopathy

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA per month

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 22.05.2023 at 10:30 am in the Office of the Director, NEIAH, Shillong-18

How to apply : Candidates may come with original testimonials for verification along with self-attested photocopies of certificates to be submitted at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

