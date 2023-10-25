Meghalaya Jobs NEIAH Shillong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer (Ayurveda).

Name of post : Medical Officer (Ayurveda)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MD / MS (Ayurveda) passed from a recognized Ayurvedic Institute/ University

Age : Up to 50 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th October 2023 at 10 AM in Office of the Director, NEIAH, Shillong. Reporting Time for the interview is 9:30 am

How to apply : Candidates should bring duly filled up application form in prescribed format, two passport size photographs and original certificates along with photocopy of the same duly self-attested in support of their Age, Qualifications, Registration & Experiences etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here