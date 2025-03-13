Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NEIAH Meghalaya.

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor (Sanskrit) purely on contract basis. The North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong, Meghalaya is an autonomous institute. It is newly established under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. The Institute came up adjacent to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) at Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya. Sh. Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon,ble Minister of State (IC), Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India on 22nd December, 2016 in august presence Smt. R. Warjiri, Hon,ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Meghalaya, Local MP, Local MLA, Govt. of India officials, Govt. of Meghalaya officials, Students/ Staffs/ Faculty members & Director NEIAH, public, regional & national media formally did the inauguration of this healthcare institution.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Sanskrit)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master Degree in Sanskrit from a recognized University with minimum 55% marks NET qualified

Desirable: Working knowledge of Computers

Salary : Rs. 56100/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 55 years as on date of interview

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format completed in all respects enclosing self-attested copies of all certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, educational qualifications, experience, Caste/Community/Persons with disabilities (PWD)/EWS issued by Competent authority of Central/State Govt., Council Registration, Teacher’s Code along with non-refundable application fee as applicable with two recent passport size photograph.

The applications must reach The Deputy Director (Admin), North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya – 793018.

Last date of receipt of applications is 02.04.2025

Applicants should superscribe the envelope containing application form as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR (Sanskrit)”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here