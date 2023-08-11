Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura, Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate and Field Assistant under DRL-DRDO Project “Baseline Survey of Beneficiary Farmers in Border Districts of Arunachal Pradesh” under the larger project “Demonstration of Modern Agro-technologies in Remote Villages of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 2

Emoluments : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks. Preference shall be given to candidates having NET/SLET/M.Phil/Ph.D

Desirable : Project Work Experience/ Publications in peer reviewed/UGC CARE listed/high impact journals

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Emoluments : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Desirable : Project Work Experience

How to apply : Candidates can e-mail the scanned copy of the application form along with self attested scanned copy of certificates, mark sheets from matriculation onwards, & first page of their research publications, etc. to dipbhagatnehu@gmail.com.

The last date for submitting the completed applications by e-mail is 20/08/2023 by 5.00 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here