Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Tura Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in ongoing research project funded by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Govt. of India entitled “Development of vegetative propagation protocol and vacuum freeze dehydrated probiotic powder from Sohiong

(Prunus nepalensis) fruit” under the Principal Investigator Dr. R. Sasikumar, Department of Agribusiness Management and Food Technology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc/M.Tech/Ph.D with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA in Food Engineering and Technology/Food Technology/Chemical Engineering/ Agriculture Process Engineering/Bioprocess Engineering and its allied subjects with valid NET/GATE

Desirable Qualification :

Working experience on Food Testing Laboratory/National Level Laboratory, HPLC, DSC, Particle size analyser, Spectrophotometric, FT-IR, and knowledge in FSSAI, BIS, ISO, etc., as well as statistical tools for science and technology will be preferred.

Emoluments :

As per the DBT rules (Rs. 31,000 (Rupees Thirty-One Thousand Only)/month plus 9 % HRA as admissible if no accommodation is provided by the Institute

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application (Annexure-I) along with Curriculum Vitae (PDF file) and photocopies of all academic testimonials having proof of age, qualification, experience (if any), copy of publications (if any) etc. (PDF file) through e-mail to sashibiofood@yahoo.co.in by 15/12/2023

Candidates may also directly appear before the interview board with original and self-attested

photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, Annexure-I, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE, copy of publication (if any), one passport size photograph and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) on the day of interview.

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

Those in employment or doing Ph.D. must submit ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the concerned employer / Ph.D. Supervisor.

The selected candidates are requested to join as immediately and also should register Ph.D in Food

Technology at department.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here