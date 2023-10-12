Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Tura Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus, Tura.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus, Tura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for one (01) temporary position of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in ongoing research project funded by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Govt. of India entitled “Development of vegetative propagation protocol and vacuum freeze dehydrated probiotic powder from Sohiong

(Prunus nepalensis) fruit” under the Principal Investigator Dr. R. Sasikumar, Department of Agribusiness Management and Food Technology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: M.Sc/M.Tech/Ph.D with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA in Food Engineering and Technology/Food Technology/Chemical Engineering/ Agriculture Process Engineering/Bioprocess Engineering and its allied subjects with valid NET/GATE.

Desirable Qualifications: Working experience on Food Testing Laboratory/National Level Laboratory, HPLC, DSC, Particle size analyser, Spectrophotometric, FT-IR, and knowledge in FSSAI, BIS, ISO, etc., as well as statistical tools for science and technology will be preferred.

Emoluments: As per the DBT rules (Rs. 31,000 (Rupees Thirty-One Thousand Only)/month plus 9 % HRA as admissible if no accommodation is provided by the Institute.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17/10/2023 at 11.30 AM in the Department of Agribusiness Management and Food Technology, NEHU Tura Campus, West Garo Hills, Tura-794002, Meghalaya.

How to apply : Candidates willing to work extensively in field and laboratory, may send their application (Annexure-I) along with Curriculum Vitae (PDF file) and photocopies of all academic testimonials having proof of age, qualification, experience (if any), copy of publications (if any) etc. (PDF file) through e-mail to sashibiofood@yahoo.co.in by 16/10/2023 or may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, Annexure-I, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE, copy of publication (if any), one passport size photograph and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here