Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Project Scientist-I in a DBT, GOI-funded research project at Bioinformatics Centre entitled ““Biodiversity Informatics: North-east India Bio-Bank of Codes Network (NIBBCoNet): Bioinformatics Centre @NEHU, Shillong.”

Name of post : Project Scientist-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications:

Doctoral Degree in (Animal/ Plant Sciences/Life Sciences/Biotechnology/Bioinformatics/Biological Anthropology/Microbiology) or CSIR-NET qualified candidates those who have submitted Pre-PhD thesis final colloquium with minimum one research publication or Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology altogether from a recognized University or equivalent.

M.Tech/M.Sc. in Computational Biology/Bioinformatics/Life Sciences from National Institutes of repute (IITs, IISERs, NISER, NITs) with 8 years’ research experience will also be considered.

Desirable:

Candidates having 2 years’ experience in Research & Development in Industrial and Academic institutions or Science and Technology Organisations in Next generation sequencing data analysis with advanced bioinformatics knowledge altogether will be given preference only.

Emoluments: As per DBT sanction order and DST, GoI guidelines

Job Roles :

Set up bioinformatics platforms and develop compu­tational pipelines for the analysis of biodiversity heterogeneous datasets.

Use computational techniques to published / unpublished biological data for the analysis and inter­pretation of omics datasets also.

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copies of their applications along with relevant documents via email to devbioinfo@gmail.com within 30th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here