Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Fellow in the DST SERB sponsored Research Project entitled “Fabrication and Characterization of Ag doped Al2O3:TiO2 Nanowire Array Device for UV-Vis Detection and Breath Sensing Application.” Selected candidate will be encouraged/allowed to register for Ph.D. in Nanotechnology.

Name of post : Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Honorarium of Rs. 21,600/- (twenty-one thousand six hundred) only per month (fixed).

Qualification : First class M.Tech. in Nanotechnology/Material Science/Electronics/ECE or M.Sc. in Physics/Applied Physics/Material Science/ Nanotechnology/Chemistry.

Age : Should not more than 28 years as on 31st Oct, 2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with copies of certificates to Dr. L. Robindro Singh, Department of Nanotechnology, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong-22 by 31st October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here