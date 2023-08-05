Applications are invited for various project based positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate-I and Project Assistant for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sponsored research project titled “Early stage Identification of Red Spider Mite (Oligonychus coffeae) attack in Tea gardens of North Eastern States of India using ASIC based Detector and possible dispersal using electronic repellent.”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification: M.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering (Specialization: VLSI Design/ Embedded Systems ) .

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Minimum two years of research experience in Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Design or a System on Chip (SoC) design.

Salary : Rs. 37,000 + HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years (Age relaxation of 05 years for SC/ST Candidates)

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: BTech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Knowledge in VLSI EDA tools

Salary : Rs. 20,000 + HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years (Age relaxation of 05 years for SC/ST Candidates)

How to apply : Candidates should send the soft copy of application form to the email id psarkar@nehu.ac.in on or before 19th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here