Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate and Research Assistant / Data Collection Assistant for the Minor Research Project (Short Term) under the ICSSR entitled “Usage of Generic Medicines : An Exploratory Study of Jan Aushadi Yojana Scheme in Assam”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate in Social Work, Adult and Continuing Education, Demography (55% minimum) with NET / MPhil / PhD

Name of post : Research Assistant / Data Collection Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate in Social Work, Adult and Continuing Education, Demography with minimum 55% marks. The candidate is required to collect data from the field, enter the data in computer and should be able to preform mathematical calculations through the computer

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th October 2023 at 10:30 AM in Department of Hindi, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya, PIN-793022

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview with their CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here