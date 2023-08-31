Meghalaya Jobs NEHU

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a position of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) to work in a Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB) sponsored research project entitled “An Approach Towards Asymmetric Synthesis Via The C-H Bond Activation Assisted By Chiral Organo- Metallic Species As Catalytic System.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship: As per SERB rules for the fellowship and Host institution rules.

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry with at least 55% aggregate score (50% for SC/ST)
and CSIR-UGC NET (including lectureship)/GATE qualification.

How to apply : Candidates may send application along with CV, self-attested copies of Marksheets, Certificates and other testimonials to Dr. R L Nongkhlaw, Professor, Department of Chemistry, NEHU, Shillong 793022, Meghalaya Or via e-mail to rlnongkhlaw@gmail.com.

Last date for submission of applications is 9th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

