Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a position of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) to work in a Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB) sponsored research project entitled “An Approach Towards Asymmetric Synthesis Via The C-H Bond Activation Assisted By Chiral Organo- Metallic Species As Catalytic System.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship: As per SERB rules for the fellowship and Host institution rules.

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry with at least 55% aggregate score (50% for SC/ST)

and CSIR-UGC NET (including lectureship)/GATE qualification.

How to apply : Candidates may send application along with CV, self-attested copies of Marksheets, Certificates and other testimonials to Dr. R L Nongkhlaw, Professor, Department of Chemistry, NEHU, Shillong 793022, Meghalaya Or via e-mail to rlnongkhlaw@gmail.com.

Last date for submission of applications is 9th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here