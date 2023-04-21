Meghalaya Jobs : NEHU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) to work in a Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB) sponsored research project, Government of India.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship: As per SERB rules for the fellowship and Host institution rules.

Also Read : Akshaya Tritiya 2023 : 5 Bollywood celebs inspired gold jewellery designs that you can buy

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry with at least 55% aggregate score (50% for SC/ST)

and CSIR-UGC NET (including lectureship)/GATE qualification

How to apply : Candidates may send application along with CV, self-attested copies of Marksheets, Certificates and other testimonials by post to Dr. R L Nongkhlaw, Professor, Department of Chemistry, NEHU, Shillong 793022, Meghalaya or via e-mail to: rlnongkhlaw@gmail.com within 27th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Lesser known properties of curd that you need to know and ways of consuming it without harm