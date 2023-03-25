Meghalaya Jobs : NEEPCO Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO).

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of in the area of Medical , Security and Safety.

Name of post : Executive-Medical

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MBBS preferably with Post graduate Degree / Diploma in one of areas of Medical Science. (+) Registered with the Indian Medical Council.

Experience : Minimum 3 (three) years’ experience in large industry / reputed Hospital after completion of Internship

Remuneration : Monthly consolidated amount of Rs 1,13,540/- (Rs 70,000+ DA @ 37.2% + Non Practicing Allowance @ 25%) Plus HRA, if applicable.

Name of post : Executive – Security

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline, recognised by Govt. of India

Experience : Four years or more with minimum 3 years’ experience in Armed Forces in the rank of Captain or in the rank of DSP or equivalent in Central / State Police Organizations, with experience in different areas of overall Security System.

Remuneration : Monthly consolidated amount of Rs 96,040/- (Rs 70,000+ DA @ 37.2%) Plus HRA, if applicable

Also Read : 4 glamorous looks of Parineeti Chopra

Name of post : Executive – Safety

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Engineering Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Production with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institution with a full time Diploma in Industrial Safety from Regional Labour Institute/ Institution recognized under the Factories Act/ Rules or Engineering

Degree in Industrial Safety/ Fire & Safety with at least 60% marks from a University/ Institution recognized under the Factories Act/ Rules.

Experience : Minimum 01 year working experience in compliance with safety regulations under the Factories Act. Developing, auditing and improving safety systems. Promotion of safety consciousness amongst employees and examination of machinery, equipment and building from the safety angle. Experience in organizing safety training and firefighting would be an added

advantage. Post qualification experience in relevant area shall be counted from the date a candidate has acquired the Degree in Engineering.

Remuneration : Monthly consolidated amount of Rs 82,320/- (Rs 60,000+ DA @ 37.2%) Plus HRA, if applicable.

Also Read : Chaitra Navratri 2023 : 9 powerful baby boy names inspired by Maa Durga or Goddess Durga

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms along with self-attested copies of certificates/mark sheets, Caste Certificate (in case of OBC, Non-creamy layer certificate issued by appropriate authority), PwBD- Person with Benchmark Disability Certificate, Experience certificate issued by appropriate authority, SB Collect Payment Receipt, etc or any other relevant document(s) by ORDINARY POST only to “Post Box No.89 at GPO, Shillong-793001 (Meghalaya) and should reach on or before 24-04-2023.

Application Fees : Candidate belonging to General & OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable Application fee of Rs. 300/- (Rupees three hundred) (No Application Fee is required for SC, ST, PwD & female candidates).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here