Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NEEPCO Meghalaya.

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Executive (Security) on Fixed Term Basis. NEEPCO has been a trusted power generation company in the North Eastern region of India and beyond since 1976, working closely with the Ministry of Power and the north eastern states to act in their best interest in tapping the enormous power potential of the region and the country. Incorporated in 1976 to plan, investigate, design, construct, generate, operate & maintain power stations in the North Eastern Region of India under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, NEEPCO is conferred with the Schedule A- Miniratna Category-I CPSE status and operates 6 hydro, 3 thermal and 1 solar power stations with a combined installed capacity of 2057 MW. NEEPCO commissioned its largest Hydro Project Kameng(600 MW) in the N.E. Region.

Name of post : Executive- Security

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline, recognised by Govt. of India.

Experience :

Four years or more with minimum 3 years’ experience in Armed Forces in the rank of Captain / Major/ Lieutenant Colonel or in the rank of DSP/ SP or equivalent in Central/ State Police Organizations, with experience in different areas of overall Security System

Remuneration :

Monthly consolidated amount of Rs 1,15,040/- (Rs 80,000+DA @43.8%) Plus HRA, if

applicable.

Maximum Age Limit : UR- 40 Years, OBC (NCL)- 43 Years as on 01.12.2023

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://neepco.co.in/ from 6th December 2023 to 27th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here