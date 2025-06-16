Meghalaya Jobs NECTAR Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical jobs in NECTAR Meghalaya in 2025.
North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers, Experts and Technicians in 2025.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of post : Agri Marketing Expert (FPO Project)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: MBA in Agribusiness Management or equivalent from a recognized
University/Institute
Essential Experience: 3+ years of relevant experience in Agribusiness/ Agri. Marketing/ Value
Chain Development including Post Harvest Management and working with FPOs/Large Farmers
groups etc.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Desirable Experience: Working experience in projects in the field of agriculture/horticulture
Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month
Upper Age Limit: 35 years
Name of post : Social Mobilization (FPO Project)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: Graduate in Rural Development/Social Work or Graduate with Diploma
in Rural Development/Social Work from a recognized University/Institute
Essential Experience: 3+ years relevant experience in mobilization of farmers, field demonstrations,
organizing village level meetings etc.
Desirable Experience: Experience on mobilization of farmers or involved directly in the field of
agriculture. Working experience in projects being implemented in Arunachal Pradesh.
Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month
Upper Age Limit: 30 years
Name of post : Manager (Honey Mission Project)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: Master’s degree in agriculture/ or allied from any Govt. recognized university/institution
Essential Experience: Minimum 3 years of management experience in food processing/ agriculture sector. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA in Agribusiness Management or its equivalent.
Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month
Upper age limit: 35 years
Name of post : Lab Technician (Honey Mission Project)
No. of posts : 1
Essential qualification: Bachelor’s degree in food processing/ agriculture or allied from any Govt.
recognized university/institution
Essential Experience: Minimum 1 year of working experience in lab management/ testing and analysis of food products.
Salary : Rs. 16500/- per month
Upper age limit: 30 years
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nectar.org.in/career/
Last date of submission of application is 30-06-2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here