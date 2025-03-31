Meghalaya Jobs MSSAT Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in MSSAT Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Society for Social Audit & Transparency (MSSAT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Consultants on purely temporary basis in 2025. Meghalaya Society for Social Audit & Transparency(MSSAT) is an independent society set up by the Department of Rural Development, Government of Meghalaya to conduct social audits of its flagship programme for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). At present, MSSAT got the mandate to conduct social audits of Indira Awaas Yojana (IAY), a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Rural Development which since inception been providing assistance to BPL families who are either houseless or having inadequate housing facilities for constructing a safe and durable shelter. The area of operation of the Society is extend to the whole state of Meghalaya.

Name of post : Junior Consultants

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

MBA/ Post Graduate in: Management/ Public Policy/ Development Studies/ Rural Development/ Social Sciences/ Public Administration, Population Studies/Engineering. Must have obtained an aggregate of 55% marks and above at the PG level. Additional qualification in Statistics & Data Analysis

Desired Experience:

1. Preferred 2 (two) years of experience in monitoring, evaluation and planning; Experience in data analysis, research & documentation, and rural development will be an advantage

2. Knowledge on the implementation of various developmental / welfare programs in both the urban and rural areas.

3. Experience working in Govt./Semi Govt. organizations

Salary : Rs 35,000/- Basic pay + HRA, TA & Other Allowances as per the SAU norms.

Age Limit : 32 yrs (relaxation for at least 5 years for SC/ST candidates)

How to apply :

Interested applicants can apply online via web link https://forms.gle/FzCqoTCZTS7myfF77

Last date for submission of applications is 14th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here