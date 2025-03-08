Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant positions or jobs in MSRLS Meghalaya.

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Managers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Manager – Social Inclusion & Social Development

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a. Post Graduate Degree in any subject from recognized University/ Institution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

b. Minimum 3 years of working experience in Rural Development’ sector/Projects preferably in Rural Development and Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Community Organization, social inclusion, Community Development, or social welfare programs

Name of post : Project Manager – Food, Nutrition, Health & Wash

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) a. Post Graduate Degree in Science, Public Health, Home Science, Nutrition & Dietetics, or related field from a reputed University/Institution.

b. Minimum 3 years of experience in Early Childhood Development, Health or Social/ Rural Development.

or

ii) a. Degree in Science, Public Health, Home Science, Nutrition & Dietetics, from recognized University/ Institution.

b. Minimum 5 years of experience in experience in Early Childhood Development, Health or Social/ Rural Development.

Name of post : Project Manager – Panchayati Raj Institutions Community Based Organizations

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) a. Master’s Degree in Management, Public Administration, Rural Management, Rural Development, or any related field from recognized University/ Institution.

b. Minimum of 3 years of work experience in managing projects with Panchayati Raj Institutions, Community Based Organizations, or in the domain of local governance and rural development.

or

ii) a. Bachelor’s degree in Management, Public Administration, Rural Management, Rural

Development, or any related field from recognized University/ Institution.

b. Minimum of 5 years of work experience in managing projects with Panchayati Raj Institutions, Community Based Organizations, or in the domain of local governance and rural development.

Name of post : Project Manager – Community Building & Compliance

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) a. Post Graduate Degree in Commerce, Business Administration – Finance from recognized University/ Institution.

b. Minimum 3 years of working experience in CoOperative Organization operations and governance, to maintain financial compliance with regards to cooperative laws

or

ii) a. Bachelor Degree in Commerce, Business Administration – Finance from recognized University/ Institution.

b. Minimum 5 years of working experience in Cooperative Organization operations and governance, to maintain financial compliance with regards to cooperative laws

Name of post : Project Manager – Human Resource Management

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

i) a. Post Graduate Degree in Human Resources Management or related field from recognized

University/ Institution.

b. Minimum 3 years of working experience in Human Resources Management, with a focus on regional or multi-site operations

or

ii) a. Bachelor Degree in Human Resources Management or a related field from recognized University/ Institution.

b. Minimum 5 years of working experience in Human Resources Management, with a focus on regional or multi-site operations.

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the mom-daughters trio who are empowering women with their one of a kind venture

Name of post : Project Manager – Information Technology

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

i) a. Post Graduate Degree in Technology, Computer Science, Information & Technology or Computer Application or a related field, from a recognized University/ Institution.

b. Minimum 3 years of experience in Data Entry and MIS Management, Data Analysis & Reporting.

or

ii) a. Degree in Technology, Computer Science, Information & Technology or Computer Application or a related field from a recognized University/ Institution.

b. Minimum 5 years of experience in Data Entry and MIS Management, Data Analysis & Reporting

Pay : Rs. 46,800/- per month

How to apply :

The candidates will have to submit their Online Application using the link provided in the MSRLS

website “http://msrls.nic.in/” and the date for submission of the application is up to 5:00 pm of the 31st March 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here