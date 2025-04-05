Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant positions or jobs in MPSC Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 23 vacant posts or jobs in 2025.

Name of post : Liaison Officer in the Office of the Officer on Special Duty, Meghalaya House, Guwahati and Meghalaya House, Vellore under General Admn.(A) Deptt.

No. of posts : 2

Salary: Pay Level 12 of Revised Pay Structure.

Essential Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University.

Name of post : Inspector of Statistics under the Directorate of Economics & Statistics Department

No. of posts : 9

Salary: Pay Level 12 of Revised Pay Structure.

Essential Qualification: Graduate in Arts, Science & Commerce with Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics or Computer Science as one of the subject in Degree level

Name of post : Surveyor (Grade I) in Housing Department

No. of posts : 2

Salary: Pay Level 11 of Revised Pay Structure.

Essential Qualification: Diploma holder in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution or equivalent Qualification (Level of achievement equivalent to completion of 3 years Diploma course in Civil Engineering from recognized Institution)

Name of post : Sub Inspector of Statistics under the Directorate of Economics and Statistics

No. of posts : 8

Salary: Pay Level 11 of Revised Pay Structure. Honors Graduates in Statistics/ Economics/ Mathematic or Commerce will get one advance increment. Master’s Degree Holders in specified subjects will get two advance increments.

Essential Qualification: Graduate in Arts, Science & Commerce with Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics as one of the subject in Degree level

Name of post : Inspector of Housing in Housing Department

No. of posts : 2

Salary: Pay Level 11 of Revised Pay Structure.

Essential Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mpsc.nic.in/ .The last date for submission of the application is 17:00 hrs on 5th May 2025.

Application Fees :

Rs. 350/-. Half the rate for SC/ST who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya.

Candidates who wish to apply may pay the application fees using any one of the following modes of payment only:-

e-Challan (Cash Payment)

Debit cum ATM Cards/ Credit Cards/ Net Banking.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here