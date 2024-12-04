Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in MMDSL Meghalaya.

Meghalayan Medical Drugs & Services Ltd (MMDSL) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Biomedical Associate. Meghalayan Medical Drugs and Services Limited (MMDSL) is a body set up by the Government of Meghalaya to transform the healthcare accessibility in the state. At MMDSL, its commitment lies in ensuring the availability of essential drugs, and medical supplies, and on stringent quality control and efficient logistics. Its mission is to empower healthcare in the state by streamlining drug and medical equipment procurement, supply, and maintenance for state health facilities and to enhance efficiency with the assurance of continuous access to essential medical supplies, while elevating service providers’ skills in drug management. Its duty also extends to the responsible disposal of medical assets, safeguarding both the environment and public health for a healthier, more prosperous Meghalaya. The aim of the company is to set up an independent agency to streamline the procurement, supply, maintenance and disposal of drugs and medical equipments for health facilities in the state. Its objective is to improve the management of drug procurement and supply, ensuring continuous availability of drugs and medical equipment in all government health facilities and upgrading the skills of service providers in drug management and usage.

Name of post : Biomedical Associate

No. of posts : 2

Salary : As per MMDSL norms

Qualification : Bachelors Degree in Biomedical Waste Management, Biological or also Biochemical Sciences, Environmental Science or similar is desirable

Experience & Competencies:

2 years of experience in a similar field. Full understanding of biomedical waste management and best practices. Highly computer literate with capability in email, MS Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint) and also related business and communication tools.

How to apply :

Candidates can submit their applications electronically altogether through an Online Form https://mmdsl.in/application-form-bmw

Last date for submission of applications is up to 4pm of the 16th of December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here