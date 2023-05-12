Meghalaya Jobs : MLCU Shillong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in School of Social Work in Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong

Name of post : Assistant Professor in School of Social Work

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MSW and a Ph.D. degree with NET. Minimum 5 years of work experience

Salary : Rs. 4,17,000 – 4,98,000 annually

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.mlcuniv.in/ up to June 9, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

