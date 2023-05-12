Meghalaya Jobs : MLCU Shillong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong
Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in School of Social Work in Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong
Name of post : Assistant Professor in School of Social Work
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : MSW and a Ph.D. degree with NET. Minimum 5 years of work experience
Also Read : Jampui Hills : A majestic tourist place to visit or see in Tripura
Salary : Rs. 4,17,000 – 4,98,000 annually
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.mlcuniv.in/ up to June 9, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read : Lovely Mother’s Day 2023 wishes to share with your mother