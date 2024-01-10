Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in MHSSP Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Health Systems Strengthening Project (MHSSP), Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Engineer on a contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution.

With at least (1-2) years of experience in preparing estimates, maintaining measurement books, billing, civil works related reporting, Microsoft & Google suites, etc.

Good knowledge of billing process, measurement books, site measurement, etc.

Experience in monitoring, inspection, and site management.

Fluent in spoken and written English and spoken Khasi/Garo/Pnar.

Good command of Computer Programs and Applications including civil engineering related software’s.

Salary : Starting at Rs. 35,000/- may increase based on experience and qualification as per MHSSP

norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the Google Form Link http://tinyurl.com/JE-MHSSP on or before 5:00 pm of the 20th January 2024.

All biodata and testimonials (incl. CV/Resume) are to be scanned and forwarded in a single PDF

file.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here