Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in IIPH Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Research Assistant. The Indian Institute of Public Health, Shillong is establishing the Zoonotic and Vector-Borne Diseases (ZVBD) in Northeast India: a Trans- Disciplinary Research and Training Centre in collaboration with the Welcome Trust/DBT and India Alliance.

Name of post : Field Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: GNM/BSc Nursing or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

Experience: Clinical/Field/laboratory experience is an asset.

Salary : Annual Salary (CTC) will be commensurate with available skills and fitment of the incumbent as per the selection process.

Job Roles :

(i) Collect and process samples and collect socio-economic data from community participants

(ii) Will be responsible for maintaining safety and quality standards for samples collected and for all

equipment used

(iii) Responsible for proper labelling, storage, and maintenance of the samples collected

(iv) Responsible for the transport of samples to the Institute

(v) To have close coordination with the field team and laboratory team at the Institute

(vi) Involvement in field work as and when necessary

(vii) Any other project or institution-related activities may be assigned from time to time by the

principal investigator or immediate supervisor

How to apply :

Candidates may upload the required data in the Google form link https://forms.gle/8xbNi6e6vnJbs885A provided on www.iiphs.ac.in

Last Date of Receipt of Applications: Jan 19th, 2025

The CV should provide the following in a Word/PDF document, preferably in the following order:

Full name, address, and contact details (including email and phone) Educational qualifications – Diploma/degree/s, year and institute qualified from Details of publications, presentations in conferences/seminars, and research grants held if none please state NIL. Language skills (spoken, written skills), Software skills Any other relevant information

Work experience (position/job title, organization, duration) if none please state NIL

Reference (two persons whom you have worked or trained under)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here