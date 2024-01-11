Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Associate for the project titled

“Cross Border Business Alliances Between India and South African firms: Investment, Trade, Human Resource & Policy Implications in Cross-Cultural Context.” The vision of the institute is to become an internationally recognized management Institute with a global outlook grounded in Indian values. The mission of the institute is to generate and disseminate knowledge in all aspects of management education for sustainable development and to develop innovative leaders with strong ethical values. At the heart of IIM Shillong is a global, inclusive, innovative spirit that accelerates action and impact. Its dynamic community of knowledge seekers are experimenting with new ideas, innovating solutions, pioneering sustainable practices, nurturing personal growth, impacting the local community and transforming management to reinvent tomorrow.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Scholars with Ph.D., Postgraduate in Management/Social Sciences/environmental science discipline with minimum 55% marks and skills in handling statistical and softwares.

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Job Roles :

Key responsibilities will be conducting interviews, performing literature reviews, attending project

meetings, preparing progress review reports conducting analysis, and summarizing findings.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their updated CV along with a cover letter mentioning the post applied for to vacancy@iimshillong.ac.in

Last date for applying via email is 15th January 2024 (5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here