Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Centre Head, Manager, Assistant Manager and Multi Skilled Staff.

Name of post : Centre Head (for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-12 of the Academic Pay Matrix (Pay scale of Rs. 101500 – 167400)

Qualification : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout

Experience : Minimum 3 years of teaching/research/industrial experience (exclusive period of doing Ph.D.).

Name of post : Manager (Admission)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-10, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 56100/-

Qualification : Master’s Degree with 60% marks. Preference will be given to candidates with an MBA

Experience : 5 years’ experience in a reputed organization relating to Admissions of Students with good experience in conduct of CAT / Entrance exams in an Institute of repute in Level-8 or equivalent in Industry.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Hotels)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-6, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35400/-

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University or Equivalent with 55% Marks

Experience : 5 Years’ Experience of Working as Hostel Manager.

Name of post : Multi Skilled Staff (Driver)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-2, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 19900/-

Qualification : Passed 10+2 (Higher Secondary)

Experience : 5 years’ experience in the relevant area

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/ up to 31st October 2023

Candidates are required to print out the Online Application Form submitted in the Recruitment Portal and forward the same along with the relevant self-attested documents to the Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Shillong, Umsawli, Shillong – 793018, Meghalaya. The applications should be sent in a Sealed Envelope to be Superscribed “Application for post of ……” on or

before 06 November 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3