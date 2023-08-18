Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, Meghalaya.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.
Name of posts :
- Professor
- Associate Professor
- Assistant Professor Grade-I
- Assistant Professor Grade-II
Subjects :
- Finance & Control
- Information Systems & Analytics
- Economics & Public Policy
- Marketing Management
- Organizational Behaviour & Human Resources
- Operations & Quantitative Techniques
- Strategy & Liberal Studies including specialization in Business Communication and Business Laws
Scale of Pay :
- Professor : Level-14A Pay scale of Rs. 159100 – 220200
- Associate Professor : Level-13A2 Pay scale of Rs. 139600 – 211300
- Assistant Professor Grade-I : Level-12 Pay scale of Rs. 101500 – 167400
- Assistant Professor Grade-II : Level-10 Initial Basic Pay Rs. 70900
Also Read : Top 10 Urdu baby girl names
Qualification & Experience :
Professor : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum 10 years teaching/ research/industrial experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore, NITIE Mumbai and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution/institutions of comparable standards. He / She should have high research, training and consulting credentials
Associate Professor : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum of 6 years’ experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor, and ability to interact with a diverse student body and executives, and ability to undertake research independently. Candidates from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having experience of 6 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.
Also Read : Anand Mahindra believes that AR Rahman’s song would help their products go ‘Chalang’ in market
Assistant Professor Grade-I : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum 3 years of teaching/research/industrial experience (exclusive period of doing Ph.D.). However, in exceptional cases of candidates with excellent academic credentials, this experience requirement may be waived. A fresh Ph.D. may be considered for the position on contract basis. Candidates
from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having experience of 3 years at the level
equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.
Assistant Professor Grade-II : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/ up to September 30, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here