Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Name of posts :

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor Grade-I

Assistant Professor Grade-II

Subjects :

Finance & Control

Information Systems & Analytics

Economics & Public Policy

Marketing Management

Organizational Behaviour & Human Resources

Operations & Quantitative Techniques

Strategy & Liberal Studies including specialization in Business Communication and Business Laws

Scale of Pay :

Professor : Level-14A Pay scale of Rs. 159100 – 220200

Associate Professor : Level-13A2 Pay scale of Rs. 139600 – 211300

Assistant Professor Grade-I : Level-12 Pay scale of Rs. 101500 – 167400

Assistant Professor Grade-II : Level-10 Initial Basic Pay Rs. 70900

Qualification & Experience :

Professor : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum 10 years teaching/ research/industrial experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore, NITIE Mumbai and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution/institutions of comparable standards. He / She should have high research, training and consulting credentials

Associate Professor : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum of 6 years’ experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor, and ability to interact with a diverse student body and executives, and ability to undertake research independently. Candidates from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having experience of 6 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

Assistant Professor Grade-I : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum 3 years of teaching/research/industrial experience (exclusive period of doing Ph.D.). However, in exceptional cases of candidates with excellent academic credentials, this experience requirement may be waived. A fresh Ph.D. may be considered for the position on contract basis. Candidates

from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having experience of 3 years at the level

equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

Assistant Professor Grade-II : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/ up to September 30, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here