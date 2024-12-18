Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in ICAR RCNEH Umiam Meghalaya.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Umiam Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Young Professional-II under the “Evaluation of the projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY)” of the Division of System Research and Engineering (DSRE). ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, a premier research institute under the Natural Resource Management division of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has been promoting and conducting research, extension and human resource development activities in agriculture and allied sectors for hilly and mountain ecosystem of North Eastern Hill Region. The institute has been striving hard through activities in its various divisions to maximize the needed output aimed at fulfilling its goals. A quote from Thomas Alva Edison that “Inventions are not accidents they are the rewards for unceasing efforts” is well apt to the institute where there is one percent inspiration and 99% perspiration.

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Postgraduate in Agricultural Meteorology/ Environmental Science/Soil

Water Conservation Engineering/ Water Resource Engineering/ Hydrology/ Geology/ Geography

OR

Postgraduate in professional courses (GIS & Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics/related discipline) having 1st division or 60% marks).

Desirable Qualification : Ph.D. in the above-mentioned disciplines.

Experience : Research experience in remote sensing, GIS, land use land cover mapping, Google Earth Engine, AI/ML, Programming language (R/Python /Matlab, etc.)/ with evidence.

Emoluments : Rs. 42,000/- per month (fixed consolidated)

Age : 21 to 45 years as on application date (relaxation as per Government norms).

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application in the enclosed proforma along with a self-attested scanned copy of the relevant documents through email to [email protected] on or before 12th

January 2025. Shortlisted candidates will be informed for the interview by email. The original

documents of the candidates will be verified at a later stage.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here