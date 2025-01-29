Applications are invited for recruitment of 41 vacant positions or jobs in DC West Jaintia Hills Meghalaya.

The Office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) West Jaintia Hills Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Lower Division Assistant cum Typist, Male Supervisor, Gram Sevak, Gram Sevika and Copyist.

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant cum Typist

No. of posts : 34

Salary: Pay level-5 (As per revised pay structure)

Essential Qualification: Matriculation/SSLC passed with certificate in Computer applications, with a minimum speed of 30 wpm (to be ascertained in the technical speed test).Preference to local candidates residing permanently in West Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya in which the vacancies occur

Name of post : Male Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Pay level-5 (As per revised pay structure)

Essential Qualification: Graduate. Preference to local candidates residing permanently in West Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya in which the vacancies occur

Name of post : Gram Sevak (Both Male & Female)

No. of posts : 3

Salary: Pay level-5 (As per revised pay structure)

Essential Qualification: Matriculation/SSLC passed with Computer knowledge. Preference to local candidates residing permanently in West Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya in which the vacancies occur

Name of post : Gram Sevika (Only Female)

No. of posts : 2

Salary: Pay level-5 (As per revised pay structure)

Essential Qualification: Matriculation/SSLC passed with Computer knowledge. Preference to local candidates residing permanently in West Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya in which the vacancies occur

Name of post : Copyist

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Pay level-2 (As per revised pay structure)

Essential Qualification: Matriculation/SSLC passed. Preference to local candidates residing permanently in West Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya in which the vacancies occur

Age Limit : 18-32 years as on 01.01.2025. Upper age limit is altogether relaxable by 5 (five) years over the upper age limit of 32 years in case of SC/ST candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website www.westjaintiahills.gov.in/dsc.html and https://megrecruitment.nic.in

Last date for submission of applications is 25th February 2025

Application Fees :

Applicant may pay the fee of Rs. 100.00 (Rs.50.00 for ST/SC) altogether using one of the following modes of payment-

Debit cum ATM Card/Net Banking of all major banks.

E-Challan.

UPI.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here