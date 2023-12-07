Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in College of Agriculture Ri Bhoi Meghalaya.

College of Agriculture Ri Bhoi Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible retired candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Professor on contract basis for a period of 179 days/extendable as per need/rule. The college is affiliated to Central Agricultural University (CAU). The Central Agricultural University (CAU) was established under Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) on 26th January, 1993 by the Central Agricultural University Act, 1992 (No.40 of 1992) of parliament with its headquarters at Imphal, Manipur. It is a fully residential university covering all the North-East Hill states under its jurisdiction except Assam. Like other Agricultural Universities of India, the CAU also has integrated programmes of teaching, research and extension education. The University offers 9 Undergraduate, 45 Masters and 25 Ph. D. Degree Programmes in different subjects/disciplines of Agriculture & Allied Sciences through its 13 constituent colleges located in seven states of the NE Region of India. Some of the goals of the university includes to produce globally competitive graduates and postgraduates in agriculture and allied sciences, to develop sustainable and profitable farming systems for improving productivity, production and profitability in agriculture and allied sectors, to educate the extension functionaries for effective dissemination of agrotechnologies to the farmers, entrepreneurs and agro-industries.

Name of post : Professor (Plant Pathology)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Minimum working experience of 30 years in CAU / ICAR / other central government institutes

Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 68 years as on last date of receipt of application

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-Interview will be held on 21st December, 2023 (11:00 AM to 1:00 PM) in College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University (Imphal), Kyrdemkulai-793105, Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CV, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here